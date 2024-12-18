Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving for More Than Just a Paycheck

    FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Cadet Jenna D’Orazio of the Arkansas Army National Guard shares how her life extends beyond the uniform to her passion for art and her pursuit of education. Balancing duty, creativity, and leadership, she represents the diverse stories and motivations that define the lives and service of Army National Guard soldiers. (Arkansas Army National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948100
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-QM363-2001
    Filename: DOD_110750923
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

    Cadet
    ROTC
    Why I Serve
    National Guard

