Serving for More Than Just a Paycheck

Cadet Jenna D’Orazio of the Arkansas Army National Guard shares how her life extends beyond the uniform to her passion for art and her pursuit of education. Balancing duty, creativity, and leadership, she represents the diverse stories and motivations that define the lives and service of Army National Guard soldiers. (Arkansas Army National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)