    Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack

    CAMP RODRIGUEZ, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct a simulated company attack during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948045
    VIRIN: 241218-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750319
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    4th Marines
    USFK
    3d MarDiv
    MARFORK
    Korea Viper 25.1

