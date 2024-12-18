Korea Viper 25.1 Company Attack

U.S. Marines conduct a simulated company attack during exercise Korea Viper 25.1 at Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2024. Korea Viper is a recurring exercise series that demonstrates the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps’ ability to respond to decisively in the region as a singular, unified force while strengthening relationships and trust between the two allies. The Marines shown are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|12.18.2024
|12.23.2024 05:36
|B-Roll
|241218-M-NC826-1001
|00:03:21
|CAMP RODRIGUEZ, KR
