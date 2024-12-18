Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naoshi Higa | 38 Years of Photographing Marines and Sailors

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Naoshi Higa, a photo laboratory technician with Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shares his experience working in the Combat Visual Information Center for the past 38 years on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2024. Higa started working in the CVIC as a film processor then transitioned to assisting service members in updating and capturing official photos to be used for passports, command boards, promotion boards, tattoo documentation, and other military requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948024
    VIRIN: 241223-M-VU652-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110750059
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Photography
    Studio
    Command Board
    MCIPAC
    Master Labor Contractor
    Combat Visual Information Center

