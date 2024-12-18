Naoshi Higa | 38 Years of Photographing Marines and Sailors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naoshi Higa, a photo laboratory technician with Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shares his experience working in the Combat Visual Information Center for the past 38 years on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2024. Higa started working in the CVIC as a film processor then transitioned to assisting service members in updating and capturing official photos to be used for passports, command boards, promotion boards, tattoo documentation, and other military requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)