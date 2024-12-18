Naoshi Higa, a photo laboratory technician with Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, shares his experience working in the Combat Visual Information Center for the past 38 years on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2024. Higa started working in the CVIC as a film processor then transitioned to assisting service members in updating and capturing official photos to be used for passports, command boards, promotion boards, tattoo documentation, and other military requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948024
|VIRIN:
|241223-M-VU652-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750059
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naoshi Higa | 38 Years of Photographing Marines and Sailors, by Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS
