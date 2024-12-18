Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE: Igniting the Warfighter Imperative

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Team JBLE execute an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2024. The ACE exercise provided Airmen and Soldiers the opportunity to train to prepare for continency and deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947990
    VIRIN: 240215-F-MJ338-1002
    Filename: DOD_110749701
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ACE
    Exercise
    Deployment
    JBLE

