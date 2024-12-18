Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message 2024

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), District of Columbia National Guard; Brig. Gen. Leland L. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General (TAG), D.C. National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL), D.C. National Guard, thank Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and family members for their accomplishments over the year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 15:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    D.C. National Guard
    Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith
    Brig. Gen. Leland L. Blanchard II
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie
    Command Holiday Message 2024

