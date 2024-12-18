Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Abraham Colunga, a combat engineer assigned in Alpha Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion 12th Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division reflects on completing the Norwegian Foot March at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march for time with a rucksack containing 24 pounds that tests the participant's physical and mental fortitude. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan.)