Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    12.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Drew Newcomb, a platoon leader assigned in Alpha Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion 12th Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division reflects on completing the Norwegian Foot March at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march for time with rucksack containing 24 pounds that tests the participant's physical and mental fortitude. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 12:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 947982
    VIRIN: 241219-Z-SG623-6993
    Filename: DOD_110749645
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download