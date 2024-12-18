U.S. Army 1st Lt. Drew Newcomb, a platoon leader assigned in Alpha Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion 12th Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division reflects on completing the Norwegian Foot March at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile march for time with rucksack containing 24 pounds that tests the participant's physical and mental fortitude. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan.)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 12:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|947982
|VIRIN:
|241219-Z-SG623-6993
|Filename:
|DOD_110749645
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March, by SGT Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.