U.S. Soldiers Forge Meaningful Connections with Polish Students Through Language Exchange

U.S. Army Spc. Giovanni Figueroa, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience interacting with Polish students during a language exchange event at the T. Kościuszki primary school in Biała Piska, Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The language exchange provided Polish students the opportunity to improve their English-speaking skills by conversing with native speakers. In return, the students helped U.S. soldiers learn Polish words and phrases. This event not only enhanced communication skills but also fostered meaningful connections and cultural understanding between the students and soldiers. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of our partnership and cooperation.