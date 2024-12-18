Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Langley-Eustis Opens Pools for the Summer

    HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The joint leadership announce the opening of the installation pools for the summer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 23, 2024. Safety while having fun during the summer months was a priority as the installation opened both pools for use by service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 22:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947975
    VIRIN: 240523-F-MJ338-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749583
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, JB Langley-Eustis Opens Pools for the Summer, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Summer
    MWR
    Air Force
    Army
    JBLE
    Base Pool

