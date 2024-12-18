Local schools in the Hampton Roads community provide ideas and sketches for consideration for the mascot of the installation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 27, 2024. Students from across the area sent in over 40 submissions as the concept of the new mascot is decided. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|03.27.2024
|12.21.2024 21:55
|PSA
|947974
|240327-F-MJ338-9422
|DOD_110749566
|00:00:54
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Who's JB: Search for the JB Langley-Eustis Mascot, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
