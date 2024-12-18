Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who's JB: Search for the JB Langley-Eustis Mascot

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Local schools in the Hampton Roads community provide ideas and sketches for consideration for the mascot of the installation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 27, 2024. Students from across the area sent in over 40 submissions as the concept of the new mascot is decided. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 21:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947974
    VIRIN: 240327-F-MJ338-9422
    Filename: DOD_110749566
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Air Force
    JB
    JBLE
    Mascot Competition

