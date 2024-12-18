Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Three Kings Day

U.S. Air Force Deja Simmons, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft environmental and electrical systems specialist, shares how she celebrates Three Kings day at at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 02:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947963
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-VG726-2180
|Filename:
|DOD_110749341
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
