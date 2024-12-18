Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, are accompanied by their spouses Megan Davidson, Anna Kenkel, and Lizell Najera to offer their holiday greetings to the Misawa AB community at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2024. They wish everyone celebrating the holidays near and far, joy, peace, and time to recharge with loved ones. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 01:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947961
    VIRIN: 241215-F-VG726-6767
    Filename: DOD_110749339
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    New Years
    Holiday Greetings
    35th Fighter Wing

