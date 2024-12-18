Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did You Do Your 360 Walk Around?

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Performing a 360 degree walk around is a requirement for all Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees before operating a government vehicle. Performing a 360 degree walk around alerts drivers to potential hazards and reduces the likelihood of an accident while backing up or driving out of a parking space.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Safety
    Vehicle Safety
    Tulsa District
    Culture of Safety
    360 Walk Around
    USACETulsa

