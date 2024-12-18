Did You Do Your 360 Walk Around?

Performing a 360 degree walk around is a requirement for all Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees before operating a government vehicle. Performing a 360 degree walk around alerts drivers to potential hazards and reduces the likelihood of an accident while backing up or driving out of a parking space.
|12.20.2024
|12.20.2024 08:53
|PSA
|947816
|241220-A-PO406-8075
|DOD_110747093
|00:00:37
|OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|2
