MCIPAC's Santa Claus | MCB Camp Butler Postal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and master labor contractors with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Postal, distribute packages on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2024. The MCIPAC Postal Operations Center is responsible for sending mail abroad and distributing incoming military mail to all post offices on Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, U.S. Army Garrison Tori Station, and Kadena Air Force Base. During the holidays, MCIPAC MCB Camp Butler Postal increased their working hours over 72-hour holiday liberty periods and regularly processed up to six full-sized trailer trucks each day. The Camp Foster Post Office is responsible for processing outbound mail and holds incoming mail for all civilian personnel and service members who own P.O. boxes on Camp Foster. This year, the post office has seen a significant increase in the use of parcel lockers and P.O. boxes to deliver over 5,000 packages to customers in the year and handle up to 6,000 pounds of mail every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)