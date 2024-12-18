Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC's Santa Claus | MCB Camp Butler Postal

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng  

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines and master labor contractors with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Postal, distribute packages on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2024. The MCIPAC Postal Operations Center is responsible for sending mail abroad and distributing incoming military mail to all post offices on Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, U.S. Army Garrison Tori Station, and Kadena Air Force Base. During the holidays, MCIPAC MCB Camp Butler Postal increased their working hours over 72-hour holiday liberty periods and regularly processed up to six full-sized trailer trucks each day. The Camp Foster Post Office is responsible for processing outbound mail and holds incoming mail for all civilian personnel and service members who own P.O. boxes on Camp Foster. This year, the post office has seen a significant increase in the use of parcel lockers and P.O. boxes to deliver over 5,000 packages to customers in the year and handle up to 6,000 pounds of mail every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947771
    VIRIN: 241220-M-DJ385-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110746596
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC's Santa Claus | MCB Camp Butler Postal, by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Postal
    Marines
    MCIPAC

