    Operation Christmas Drop B-roll

    GUAM

    12.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A collection of B-roll from Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5-14, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947768
    VIRIN: 241214-F-HD796-2001
    Filename: DOD_110746545
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop B-roll, by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    christmas
    Operation Christmas Drop
    C-130J Super Hercules
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

