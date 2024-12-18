A collection of B-roll from Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5-14, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947768
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-HD796-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110746545
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Christmas Drop B-roll, by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
