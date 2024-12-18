Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard snipers demonstrate their precision marksmanship skills while competing against 35 teams from U.S. military branches and international forces during the Winston P. Wilson and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. The competition tests sniper teams' abilities in both daylight and nighttime operations, using advanced equipment including the Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle and PVS-30 night vision devices to engage targets at varying distances. Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer and Sgt. Dakota Hodges, snipers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, showcase the citizen-soldier concept while gaining valuable training experience alongside Special Operations Forces, international teams, and fellow Guard members.