Oregon Army National Guard snipers demonstrate their precision marksmanship skills while competing against 35 teams from U.S. military branches and international forces during the Winston P. Wilson and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. The competition tests sniper teams' abilities in both daylight and nighttime operations, using advanced equipment including the Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle and PVS-30 night vision devices to engage targets at varying distances. Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer and Sgt. Dakota Hodges, snipers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, showcase the citizen-soldier concept while gaining valuable training experience alongside Special Operations Forces, international teams, and fellow Guard members.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947708
|VIRIN:
|241211-Z-ZJ128-1008
|PIN:
|241211
|Filename:
|DOD_110745814
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
