Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard snipers demonstrate their precision marksmanship skills while competing against 35 teams from U.S. military branches and international forces during the Winston P. Wilson and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. The competition tests sniper teams' abilities in both daylight and nighttime operations, using advanced equipment including the Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle and PVS-30 night vision devices to engage targets at varying distances. Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer and Sgt. Dakota Hodges, snipers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, showcase the citizen-soldier concept while gaining valuable training experience alongside Special Operations Forces, international teams, and fellow Guard members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947708
    VIRIN: 241211-Z-ZJ128-1008
    PIN: 241211
    Filename: DOD_110745814
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Snipers
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center
    ORARNG M110
    Rifle MK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download