Business and community leaders visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., as part of the 95th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, June 28, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947703
|VIRIN:
|240628-D-LM581-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110745789
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
This work, JCOC 95 Marine Corps Day, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
