    JCOC 95 Marine Corps Day

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Business and community leaders visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., as part of the 95th Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, June 28, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947703
    VIRIN: 240628-D-LM581-1001
    Filename: DOD_110745789
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    DoD
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCAS Miramar
    MCRD-SD
    JCOC 95

