U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Williams, a member of the 230th Digital Liaison Detachment, wishes friends and family a Merry Christmas from Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 10:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|947624
|VIRIN:
|241217-Z-HJ056-8078
|Filename:
|DOD_110744936
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Guardsman SFC Williams gives Christmas shoutout, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
