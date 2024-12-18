Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsman SFC Williams gives Christmas shoutout

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Williams, a member of the 230th Digital Liaison Detachment, wishes friends and family a Merry Christmas from Joint Force Headquarters, Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 10:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 947624
    VIRIN: 241217-Z-HJ056-8078
    Filename: DOD_110744936
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, Tennessee Guardsman SFC Williams gives Christmas shoutout, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army
    Christmas Greeting
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

