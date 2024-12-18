SHAPE International Basketball Tournament

Nine national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe International Basketball Tournament at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gym, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2024. This is the 59th IBT and consisted of 37 games throughout the first week of December. USA, the defending champions, took the win defeating France in both the men’s and women’s competition. Broll package includes game footage and crowd shots of the women’s game Belgium vs The Netherlands and the men’s game of USA vs Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947593
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-PJ022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110744556
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
