SHAPE International Basketball Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947593" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nine national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe International Basketball Tournament at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gym, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2024. This is the 59th IBT and consisted of 37 games throughout the first week of December. USA, the defending champions, took the win defeating France in both the men’s and women’s competition. Broll package includes game footage and crowd shots of the women’s game Belgium vs The Netherlands and the men’s game of USA vs Lithuania. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)