Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHAPE International Basketball Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Nine national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe International Basketball Tournament at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe gym, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2024. This is the 59th IBT and consisted of 37 games throughout the first week of December. USA, the defending champions, took the win defeating France in both the men’s and women’s competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 947591
    VIRIN: 241206-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110744554
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE International Basketball Tournament, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Basketball
    SHAPE
    IBT
    AFN Benelux
    SHAPE International Basketball Tournament

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download