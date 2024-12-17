U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers Join Lithuanian Armed Forces in Confidence 2024 Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947588" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Civil Affairs soldiers from Charlie Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion supporting Task Force Pegasus with NATO allies participate in Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Civil-Military operations exercise Confidence 2024 in Lithuania, Dec. 10, 2024. Confidence 2024 is Lithuania’s largest non-kinetic Civil-Military exercise involving NATO troops with collaboration of civil municipalities including local police departments, fire departments, hospitals. U.S. Troops with Task Force Pegasus participating in the exercise recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)