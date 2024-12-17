Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers Join Lithuanian Armed Forces in Confidence 2024 Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    12.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs soldiers from Charlie Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion supporting Task Force Pegasus with NATO allies participate in Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Civil-Military operations exercise Confidence 2024 in Lithuania, Dec. 10, 2024. Confidence 2024 is Lithuania’s largest non-kinetic Civil-Military exercise involving NATO troops with collaboration of civil municipalities including local police departments, fire departments, hospitals. U.S. Troops with Task Force Pegasus participating in the exercise recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947588
    VIRIN: 241210-Z-FK430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110744484
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Soldiers Join Lithuanian Armed Forces in Confidence 2024 Exercise, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download