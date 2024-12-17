The Night Before Operation Christmas Drop

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and international partners participated in Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024. The tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include over 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
12.04.2024
12.19.2024
Video Productions
947573
241204-F-AF991-4361
DOD_110744334
00:02:19
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
0
0
