    SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 2nd Range Operations Squadron

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight, 2nd Lt. Pavel Buechter, 2nd Range Operations Squadron mission integrator, talks about the mission of 2 ROPS and how integral 2 ROPS is to Vandenberg launches. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 2nd Range Operations Squadron, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USSF
    2 ROPS

