Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Semper Fi Christmas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform during a holiday Concert at the River of Life Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The 2d MARDIV Band performed a selection of holiday songs to give back to the families of the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Kim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947531
    VIRIN: 241206-M-IA046-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743381
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fi Christmas, by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dress Blues
    Christmas
    music
    Semper Fi
    Tis the Season...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download