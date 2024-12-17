Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d MARDIV Christmas Caroling

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division Band perform Christmas music while riding in a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement truck on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2024. The 2d MARDIV band caroled through neighborhoods to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947530
    VIRIN: 241217-M-FL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_110743370
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    usmc, band, 2d mardiv, camp lejeune, marines

