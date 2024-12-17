Marine Corps Installations Pacific ends another a successful year of support to various units within the Indo-Pacific region. MCIPAC's mission is to exercise command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps' network of advanced Naval Bases across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 19:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947384
|VIRIN:
|241218-M-JR395-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110741849
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year in Review | 2024, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.