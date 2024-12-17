Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year in Review | 2024

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific ends another a successful year of support to various units within the Indo-Pacific region. MCIPAC's mission is to exercise command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps' network of advanced Naval Bases across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 19:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947384
    VIRIN: 241218-M-JR395-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110741849
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Guam
    USMC
    Hawaii
    Republic of Korea
    Training
    MCIPAC

