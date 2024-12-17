Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research Collaboration at Arctic Edge 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    During the Arctic Edge 2024, the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and the Naval Health Research Center carried out a joint physiological monitoring experiment of temperature-sensing technology –a prototype of imperceptible fibers embedded in military cold-weather clothing designed to assess the physiological responses of Warfighters. Each participant during the exercise received a pair of socks, gloves and shirts with the embedded sensors and traditional physiological monitoring sensors to compare for accuracy.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 17:15
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Winter
    Arctic Edge
    USARIEM
    Scientific Study
    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

