Research Collaboration at Arctic Edge 2024

During the Arctic Edge 2024, the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and the Naval Health Research Center carried out a joint physiological monitoring experiment of temperature-sensing technology –a prototype of imperceptible fibers embedded in military cold-weather clothing designed to assess the physiological responses of Warfighters. Each participant during the exercise received a pair of socks, gloves and shirts with the embedded sensors and traditional physiological monitoring sensors to compare for accuracy.