Dental Treatment Facility Opens On Camp Robinson

The Arkansas Army National Guard opened its first dental treatment facility on Camp Robinson, Dec. 8, 2024, becoming the fourth state in the National Guard to authorize Army Guard dentists to treat Guardsmen during drill and annual training just as they would their own patients at home.
(Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 15:00
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
