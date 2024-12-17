Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Treatment Facility Opens On Camp Robinson

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas Army National Guard opened its first dental treatment facility on Camp Robinson, Dec. 8, 2024, becoming the fourth state in the National Guard to authorize Army Guard dentists to treat Guardsmen during drill and annual training just as they would their own patients at home.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947284
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110741056
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Dental Treatment Facility Opens On Camp Robinson, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dental Officer
    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    Dental Treatment Facility
    68 Echo

