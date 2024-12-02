Yokota Newcomers: Pet entry into Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pet entry into Japan video created for members of Yokota Air Base to reference when bringing pets to Japan. This video is part of the Yokota newcomers series that informs on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha White)