    Yokota Newcomers: Pet entry into Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Pet entry into Japan video created for members of Yokota Air Base to reference when bringing pets to Japan. This video is part of the Yokota newcomers series that informs on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 00:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947159
    VIRIN: 241017-F-JB191-1001
    Filename: DOD_110738974
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Yokota Newcomers: Pet entry into Japan, by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    Pets
    Community
    Newcomers

