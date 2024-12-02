JASDF hosts annual Mochi-pounding ceremony

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Operation Support Wing hosted its annual mochi-pounding ceremony, bringing together U.S. and JASDF personnel to celebrate cultural exchange and teamwork at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13.
The centuries-old tradition involved steaming glutinous rice before rhythmically pounding it with large wooden mallets in a mortar to create a sticky dough. Symbolizing unity and prosperity, mochi-pounding marks the arrival of the New Year in Japan. Once prepared, the mochi was shaped into small round cakes and served as part of the traditional celebratory meal. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
