Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JASDF hosts annual Mochi-pounding ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Operation Support Wing hosted its annual mochi-pounding ceremony, bringing together U.S. and JASDF personnel to celebrate cultural exchange and teamwork at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13.
    The centuries-old tradition involved steaming glutinous rice before rhythmically pounding it with large wooden mallets in a mortar to create a sticky dough. Symbolizing unity and prosperity, mochi-pounding marks the arrival of the New Year in Japan. Once prepared, the mochi was shaped into small round cakes and served as part of the traditional celebratory meal. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 947157
    VIRIN: 241213-F-LX373-2001
    Filename: DOD_110738868
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF hosts annual Mochi-pounding ceremony, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Yokota
    Tradition
    Cultural exchange
    Community
    Mochi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download