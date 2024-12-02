Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2024 Recapped

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis celebrates its dedicated Airmen, Soldiers and families with highlights throughout the year of 2024 at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2024. JBLE is committed to being the best place to live and work and continually supports U.S. service members with all their needs as one of the Air Force's premiere power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2024 Recapped, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Langley
    Eustis
    Recap
    2024

