JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis celebrates its dedicated Airmen, Soldiers and families with highlights throughout the year of 2024 at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2024. JBLE is committed to being the best place to live and work and continually supports U.S. service members with all their needs as one of the Air Force's premiere power projection platforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2024 Recapped, by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.