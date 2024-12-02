BLUF: Blue Lotus Undermines your Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Airman informs service members of the risks of using Blue Lotus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 4, 2024. This video was created in Adobe Premier Pro using stock images and broll footage of Ramstein AB and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force video created by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)