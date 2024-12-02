BLUF: Blue Lotus Undermines your Future

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany --



Q1: What is Blue Lotus?

A: Blue Lotus (Nymphaea caerulea), also known as “Blue Egyptian Lotus” or “Blue Water Lily,” is an aquatic plant that primarily grows in Egypt and certain areas in Asia. It can be inhaled by vaping, consumed as a tea or beverage, or dissolved in alcohol.



Q2: Blue Lotus is legal in Germany. As a U.S. service member stationed in Germany, can I use it?

A: No! Blue Lotus is listed on the Department of Defense Prohibited Dietary Supplement List, and is prohibited for use by all U.S. service members overseas and stateside. Use of Blue Lotus is in violation of the UCMJ and can lead to administrative and/or criminal sanctions.



Q3: What happens if I consume or ingest Blue Lotus?

A: Service members have reported to the emergency room suffering from seizures, chest pain, anxiety, paranoia, slurred speech, decreased responsiveness and abnormal behaviors after using Blue Lotus. Blue Lotus may also have a psychoactive effect, causing you to experience an altered state of mind, hallucinations, lethargy, lack of concentration or “spacing out,” confusion, agitation, stumbling and loss of balance.



Q4: Why should I be worried if I use Blue Lotus?

A: Blue Lotus is commonly laced with substances that are detectable in a urinalysis test. Blue Lotus product manufacturing is also unregulated, which can make you vulnerable to other unknown, adverse health effects.



For additional questions on prohibited substances, search the Department of Defense Prohibited Dietary Supplement List at https://www.opss.org/dod-prohibited-dietary-supplement-ingredients.



To receive assistance with drug addiction, contact the Alcohol and Drug Prevention and Treatment Program (ADAPT). https://ramstein.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Behavioral-Health/ADAPT



If you are concerned a fellow service member may be using illegal substances, or you suspect you have unknowingly consumed Blue Lotus, report the incident to the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via phone at 011-49-6371-47-7154, or 314-480-5409.

Date Posted: 12.16.2024