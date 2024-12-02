Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finance office issues

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    PSA - Only visit your local finance office if you are experiencing your LES showing no-pay-due, Direct deposit did not post to bank account, allotment did not reach intended recipient, garnishment Payment did not reach intended recipient, or LES identifies a debt that they do not understand. For all other inquiries, you should visit your unit S1 or PAC. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 05:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947042
    VIRIN: 241216-F-MY398-1002
    Filename: DOD_110737061
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finance office issues, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    U.S. Army
    AFNEurope
    OCOLA Allowance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download