Finance office issues

PSA - Only visit your local finance office if you are experiencing your LES showing no-pay-due, Direct deposit did not post to bank account, allotment did not reach intended recipient, garnishment Payment did not reach intended recipient, or LES identifies a debt that they do not understand. For all other inquiries, you should visit your unit S1 or PAC. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
