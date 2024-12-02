Start OCOLA - EUROPE

PSA - Soldier stationed in Europe need to start OCOLA to receive pay. To start OCOLA you need to submit a SMART Voucher, review LES for inconsistencies and seek assistance from unit S1 or PAC. (U.S. Air Force PSA by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|12.15.2024
|12.16.2024 05:22
|PSA
|947040
|241216-F-MY398-1001
|DOD_110737059
|00:00:30
|DE
|1
|1
