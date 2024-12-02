Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Start OCOLA - EUROPE

    GERMANY

    12.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    PSA - Soldier stationed in Europe need to start OCOLA to receive pay. To start OCOLA you need to submit a SMART Voucher, review LES for inconsistencies and seek assistance from unit S1 or PAC. (U.S. Air Force PSA by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 05:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 947040
    VIRIN: 241216-F-MY398-1001
    Filename: DOD_110737059
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    Finance
    usarmy
    AFNEurope
    OCOLA Allowance

