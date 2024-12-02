Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DLA Holiday Message (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Director LTG Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Alvin Dyer wish everyone a safe and very happy holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 17:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DLA Holiday Message (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA101

