B-roll of the Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk from the view of the Helicopter at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 15, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946990
|VIRIN:
|121424-F-HD796-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110736110
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk Helicopter B-Roll, by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.