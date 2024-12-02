Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk Helicopter B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk from the view of the Helicopter at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 15, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)