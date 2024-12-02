Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 Conduct Flight Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A b-roll package showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) launching and recovering aircraft from Oct. 2 through Nov. 20, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 20:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946976
    VIRIN: 241215-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110736014
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    This work, USS George Washington and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 Conduct Flight Operations, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    7th Fleet
    Flight Operations
    Forward Deployed
    b-roll

