A b-roll package showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) launching and recovering aircraft from Oct. 2 through Nov. 20, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 20:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946976
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-VX022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110736014
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, USS George Washington and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 Conduct Flight Operations, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
