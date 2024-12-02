Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia and Spc. Spenscer Williams

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army senior leaders host the United States Army Military Academy’s West Point Spirit Band for a pep rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2024. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and teamwork across the force leading to the annual Army-Navy football game. (U.S. Army video by Spc. John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946894
    VIRIN: 241213-A-KJ763-1001
    Filename: DOD_110734217
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Army Pep Rally at the Pentagon, by SPC John Garcia and SPC Spenscer Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pep rally
    esprit de corps
    Army-Navy football game West Point
    United States Army Military Academy Spirit Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download