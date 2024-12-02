Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Researchers from ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Lab are using innovative techniques to investigate the ecological functions of a natural dune system to see how those functions play a role in dune stability.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    For the first time ever, the team used a specially designed container to collect and transport a living dune sample to the lab to be tested in a controlled environment.
    By testing a section of a living dune from the field where it’s been able to go through its natural growth cycle, the team hopes of learning more about coastal dune resiliency to help better inform coastal management strategies.
    Watch the video to learn more about this innovative work.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946856
    VIRIN: 241029-D-HE363-5666
    Filename: DOD_110733561
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Researchers from ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Lab are using innovative techniques to investigate the ecological functions of a natural dune system to see how those functions play a role in dune stability., by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ERDC
    Engineer Research & Development Center
    Coastal & Hydraulics Laboratory

