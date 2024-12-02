video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



College Football's greatest rivals will square off Dec. 14th for the 125 time. The West Point, U.S. Military Academy Black Knights will take on the Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy. The 2024 Army-Navy uniforms will honor the storied legacies of the 101st Airborne Division and the Jolly Rogers Aviation Unit (VF-84 and VFA 103).



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division Commander Col. George Walter and SWD park rangers give a shout out to the Black Knights.

Go Army! Beat Navy!