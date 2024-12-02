Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Andre J Mayeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    College Football's greatest rivals will square off Dec. 14th for the 125 time. The West Point, U.S. Military Academy Black Knights will take on the Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy. The 2024 Army-Navy uniforms will honor the storied legacies of the 101st Airborne Division and the Jolly Rogers Aviation Unit (VF-84 and VFA 103).

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division Commander Col. George Walter and SWD park rangers give a shout out to the Black Knights.
    Go Army! Beat Navy!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946850
    VIRIN: 241202-D-QP147-1894
    Filename: DOD_110733470
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army! Beat Navy!, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Sports
    USACE
    Special Events
    SWD
    GoArmyAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download