Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946800
    VIRIN: 241212-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110732916
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    England
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download