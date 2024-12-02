A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946800
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110732916
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.