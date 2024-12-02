Airmen from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, conducted Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, from Nov. 4 to Dec. 12, 2024. During the deployment, they integrated with NATO Allies and partners to enhance tactical expertise and interoperability through dynamic joint training exercises. The mission was supported by Airmen from other Air Force Global Strike Command units, U.S. bases in Europe, and the 501st Combat Support Wing. The deployment demonstrated the U.S. commitment to maintaining a persistent strategic bomber presence in Europe, strengthening Allied and partner capabilities as a unified and resilient alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|12.12.2024
|12.13.2024 05:45
|Package
|946799
|241212-F-VS152-1000
|DOD_110732912
|00:01:15
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|2
|2
