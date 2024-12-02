Two B-52H Stratofortresses takeoff from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, which underscored the United States' dedication to sustaining a continuous strategic bomber presence in Europe and provided Allies and partners with opportunities to train as a cohesive and robust Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946795
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-VS152-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110732766
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.