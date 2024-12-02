Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses takeoff from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The Stratofortesses returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after supporting Bomber Task Force 25-1, which underscored the United States' dedication to sustaining a continuous strategic bomber presence in Europe and provided Allies and partners with opportunities to train as a cohesive and robust Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946795
    VIRIN: 241210-F-VS152-1000
    Filename: DOD_110732766
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford after completing BTF 25-1, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

