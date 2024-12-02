Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Coalition M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew secures the perimeter of an undisclosed location in northern Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. The Coalition maintains security and stability within the combined joint operations area. Coalition forces bolster their positions with appropriate measures to stay ready to defend itself from malign actors, who attack Coalition and partner forces and attempt to destabilize the region. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946785
    VIRIN: 241212-A-JR267-5627
    Filename: DOD_110732751
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: SY

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Coalition Forces Deploy M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

