Members of the International Observer Program explore a C-130 Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946739
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-PJ020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110732263
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OCD24: International Observer Program Flight B-Roll, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS
