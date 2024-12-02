OCD24: International Observer Program Flight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the International Observer Program explore a C-130 Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)