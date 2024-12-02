Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: International Observer Program Flight B-Roll

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the International Observer Program explore a C-130 Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 11, 2024. OCD aims to build and enhance the necessary coordination, integration, and execution skills necessary to support future humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946739
    VIRIN: 241211-F-PJ020-1002
    Filename: DOD_110732263
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, OCD24: International Observer Program Flight B-Roll, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

