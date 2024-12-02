Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Doty Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Zachary Doty, a native of Graham, North Carolina, retires from the Marine Corps after 23 years of service on Dec. 5, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Sgt. Maj. Doty’s unwavering dedication to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946681
    VIRIN: 241210-M-MU704-1001
    Filename: DOD_110731403
    Length: 00:20:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Doty Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

