Sgt. Maj. Doty Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Zachary Doty, a native of Graham, North Carolina, retires from the Marine Corps after 23 years of service on Dec. 5, 2024. The ceremony was held to honor Sgt. Maj. Doty’s unwavering dedication to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946681
|VIRIN:
|241210-M-MU704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110731403
|Length:
|00:20:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
