WPAFB Tree Lighting Ceremony 2024

Team Wright-Patt kicks off the holidays at Prairie Trace Golf Course with its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 5, 2024 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. This year's activities included live reindeer, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and hot chocolate. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith)
Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 12:34
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|946655
VIRIN:
|241205-F-VE661-5135
Filename:
|DOD_110730913
Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
