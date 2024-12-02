Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Tree Lighting Ceremony 2024

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Team Wright-Patt kicks off the holidays at Prairie Trace Golf Course with its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 5, 2024 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. This year's activities included live reindeer, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and hot chocolate. (U.S. Air Force Video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946655
    VIRIN: 241205-F-VE661-5135
    Filename: DOD_110730913
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, WPAFB Tree Lighting Ceremony 2024, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Choir
    Christmas
    Reindeer
    88 ABW
    Col Dustin Richards

