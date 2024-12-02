Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Christmas Concert 2024

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    12.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    The Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Community Choir and SHAPE International band put on a Christmas Concert at the cinema on SHAPE, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2024. The concert featured numerous popular holiday carols and tunes such as Carol of the Bells, O Holy Night and many more. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946627
    VIRIN: 241212-F-IC495-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE Christmas Concert 2024, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Choir
    Christmas
    Concert
    Band

