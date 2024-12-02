On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, join us on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. EST to learn all about the Defense Information School's Mobile Training Team program. Hear from and ask questions of the program's owner, Mel Weatherspoon, and Grant Devuyst, a DINFOS instructor.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|946543
|Filename:
|DOD_110729037
|Length:
|00:45:53
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 43: The Defense Information School's Mobile Training Team, by SFC Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.